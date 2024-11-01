Al-Qadir Trust case: AC warns to cancel Bushra’s bail on lawyer’s unprofessional behaviour

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife, on Thursday, warned if the conduct of defence lawyer continued like this then the court will cancel the bail of the accused, Bushra Bibi.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana cautioned that if the defense continued to behave inappropriately, the court could cancel Bushra Bibi’s bail and issue an arrest warrant.

The remarks were made during a hearing where Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary, an associate of Bushra Bibi's legal team, sought one-day exemption for her on medical grounds.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor objected to Bushra Bibi’s exemption application.

He said that neither the accused nor her lawyer appeared before the court.

He further argued that the court had fixed the hearing of the case for today in the presence of the lawyers if they had some engagement in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) then they should tell the court.

The prosecutor also noted that the exemption petition was not signed by Bushra Bibi or her counsel.

The prosecution does not like Bushra Bibi to appear in court at every hearing, he said, adding that if Bushra did not want to appear before the court then she should appoint her pleader.

He further said that the defence has not attached the medical report of the accused with the application. The accused is misusing the bail; therefore, a show cause notice be issued to her.

The judge remarked that if the defence lawyer continued similar kind of behaviour then the court can cancel the bail of the accused and can issue her arrest warrants.

The cross-examination of the investigation officer of the case and prosecution witness could not complete due to the absence of the defence counsel. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday (today).

