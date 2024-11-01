AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Frontier Works Organization Reliability & Excellence

Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

Execution of KKH Project was executed into two phases: Phase 1. A total of 589 km road was constructed from Thakot to Khunjerab Pass (15397 ft), out of which 469 km was constructed by FWO, while remaining 120 km was constructed by Chinese.

Phase 2. Later, construction of additional 140 km from Thakot to Havelian was executed by FWO.

Commencing construction activities in 1966, FWO divided it’s part of project into two sections: Section-1 (Thakot-Chillas) was assigned to 491 RCG while Section-2 (Chillas-Khunjerab) was assigned to 492 RCG.

After more than a decade of dedicated hard work under challenging conditions and sacrifice of 692 Soldiers of FWO and 108 Chinese workers, the KKH was completed and inaugurated jointly by Pakistan’s President General Zia-ul-Haq and Chinese Vice Premier Kang Piao in June 1978.

1966-Raising of FWO

Following the formal agreement between Pakistan and China for construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was raised in 1966 as part of Pakistan Army Corps of Engineers. Initially two Road Construction Groups (RCG) comprising three Road Construction Battalions (having heavy road construction machinery) and three Pioneer Battalions (mostly comprising non-technical work force) were raised.

A view of Bailey Bridge at Yul glacier, below Rakaposhi peak, Nilt, Nagar, Gilgit, 1969

Drilling rocks for widening over Bailey Bridge on Kairu Nullah between Pattan and Kamila, Nov 1969

Clearing blasted debris by local labour between Raikot and Jaglot Farm, 1968

Clearing blasted debris between near Sikandarabad – Nagar – Gilgit, 1968.

