AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.48%)
DFML 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
DGKC 84.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.35%)
FCCL 32.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.97%)
HUBC 104.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
MLCF 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.16%)
NBP 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-6.43%)
OGDC 172.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.72%)
PAEL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 142.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.35%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.22%)
TPLP 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.41%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,571 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.32%)
BR30 28,484 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 90,072 Decreased By -214.5 (-0.24%)
KSE30 28,156 Decreased By -187 (-0.66%)
Oct 31, 2024
India bond yields seen little changed before key data

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 09:57am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend largely unchanged on Thursday, ahead of key market-moving events and a long holiday weekend.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.80% and 6.84%, compared with the previous close of 6.8271%, a trader with a private bank said.

Indian debt markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

“Most (investors) have already positioned themselves for the major data points and events that will be coming up over the next few days, and with thinly staffed trading desks due to festival holidays, volume is expected to remain shallow,” the trader said.

In the absence of a weekly central government debt auction, some investors may continue value purchases.

So, any large upward move is unlikely in yields, traders said.

The 10-year US yield was comfortably above 4.25% in Asian hours, and traders now await the personal consumption expenditure data due after Indian market hours on Thursday and the October non-farm payrolls report on Friday for further direction.

These data points are likely to be key factors in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due next Thursday.

Interest rate futures continue to indicate a 94% probability that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points next week.

Traders are expecting only two rate cuts of 25 bps each in the next three meetings from December to March, against three cuts a month back.

The US presidential election is next Tuesday and betting markets show Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump as the favourite to gain the majority.

Trump’s policies on enacting higher tariffs on imports are likely to stoke inflation and put upward pressure on US Treasury yields.

A Trump win would likely see sharp falls in some Asian currencies, while Asia rates have largely priced in higher US rates, Mitul Kotecha, an emerging market strategist at Barclays, said in a note.

