Ahsan Iqbal emphasised strengthening regional collaboration to enhance climate advocacy efforts

ISLAMABAD: A preparatory meeting for COP29 was convened today under the chairmanship of the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, to finalise Pakistan’s agenda for the upcoming climate conference, said a press release.

Representatives from the ministries of Climate Change, Foreign Affairs, and Energy were in attendance. The discussions centered on Pakistan’s strategic focus areas for COP29, which include advancing the green transition, promoting green investments, scaling up climate financing, and advocating for sustainable water management.

Minister for Planning Iqbal emphasised strengthening regional collaboration to enhance climate advocacy efforts. He stressed mobilising resources to transition the remaining 60 per cent of energy consumption to green sources.

Deliberations also covered extensive international participation at the Climate Roundtable, the prime minister’s bilateral and multilateral engagements during the summit, and the design of the Pakistan pavilion to effectively represent Pakistan’s climate agenda.

It was decided that efforts will be intensified to secure broader international representation at COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22.

Invitations to key countries will be followed up to ensure their active participation, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to global climate action.

