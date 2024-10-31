PIA privatisation set to conclude today

ISLAMABAD: The long-awaited privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to conclude today (Thursday) with the final bidding process.

According to sources, both the bid submission and opening will take place simultaneously at a private hotel.

The entire privatisation process will strictly adhere to regulatory guidelines and legal requirements.

As the government moves forward with the privatisation, new conditions from potential buyers have surfaced, particularly, concerning the airline’s employees.

Of the six potential bidders, only the Blue World City consortium has so far submitted the required advance payment, as confirmed by sources from the Privatisation Commission.

