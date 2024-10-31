Bank Makramah to secure Rs5bn advance from Lootah

KARACHI: Bank Makramah Limited and Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah have entered into an agreement, subject to the terms of which Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah will deposit Rs 5 billion in the bank as advance against share capital by December 31, 2024, in the event that compliance of the bank with the regulatory capital requirements as prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan is not achieved.

This was announced by the bank, through material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange here on Wednesday.

