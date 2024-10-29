DP World exploring investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from DP World, a renowned Dubai-based firm, visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan to explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors. According to official sources, the delegation was led by Yuvraj Narayan, who discussed potential investments in Pakistan, showing a keen interest in infrastructure and logistics.

One of the key areas of interest for DP World is the development of a corridor between Karachi Port and Pipri, a project that could enhance connectivity and bolster Pakistan’s trade infrastructure.

During the visit, DP World officials expressed their appreciation for SIFC’s efforts to facilitate investments and conveyed their trust in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

Reaffirming their commitment, DP World highlighted its plans to pursue joint ventures within Pakistan’s logistics sector, seeking to uncover new avenues for collaboration and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024