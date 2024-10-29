PARTLY FACETIOUS: The concept of namak halali

“It’s no laughing matter.”

“If you are brought up on the concept of namak halali (which can be translated as do not betray he or she who has conferred a favour on you) then…”

“Namak halali is a concept mainly prevalent in the rich absentee landlords, most of whom are in parliament, which explains its ingress into our politics.”

“That’s not democracy!”

“Democracy in our part of the world is defined as a government that comes to power after a general election.”

“With no mention of Forms up to 48?”

“Careful my friend, careful, besides that’s Pakistan specific, and I am talking of a general definition of democracy.”

“OK, but namak halali in our part of the world does not mean a favour actually conferred, but is defined as simply working for someone…”

“Even if the pay is bad?”

“Even if, and working conditions are the worst ever, yes.”

“But in that case, what is there to keep anyone loyal?”

“And that is why you have lotas, turncoats in politics. But see my theory is that you have to have some means to become a turncoat – you can’t be poor and become a turncoat, the means required to be a successful turncoat require some other powerful force giving you a heads-up, or you have your own money, or you can go into exile…”

“Ah, that’s where his going abroad comes in!”

“Yep anyway what I cannot understand, and I did point it out a few weeks ago, is that after an appointment notification is issued, the position may confer power greater than the power of the appointees.”

“You referring to the newly appointed Chief Justice’s weekend decisions – full court and…”

“Yes and what is beyond my understanding is that given that time after time Nawaz Sharif appointed an army chief who then dismissed him…”

“This is to do with the judiciary and…”

“The army chief is not a constitutional position — the chief justice is one, so technically at least a more powerful position…”

“Maybe that’s why Nawaz Sharif left.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024