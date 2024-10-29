PTI MNA Ghumman chooses to skip meeting of parliamentary party

ISLAMABAD: Aslam Ghumman, a MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is accused of remaining out of contact at the time of passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, chose to depart from the PTI parliamentary party meeting on Monday to avoid the wrath of the loyalists of jailed party founder Imran Khan.

Brig Ghumman (retired) silently walked out of parliament unlike his other colleagues who headed to the Committee Room II of Parliament House to attend a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee chaired by the opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub.

The sources within PTI told Business Recorder that the turncoats who also include Ghumman, had no place in the party, saying Ghuman along with some other PTI MNAs have already been issued show-cause notices for not staying in contact with the party during the 26th Constitutional Amendment discussions and was in touch with other political groups.

PTI leader Zain Qureshi, who happens to be the son of jailed PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, stepped down from his role as deputy parliamentary leader of the party in National Assembly, to ensure transparency in an inquiry against him.

Meanwhile, PTI’s parliamentary party also gave a green light to the political committee’s decision to join the judicial commission.

According to a statement, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja attended the meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The meeting also approved nationwide protests and a schedule of public gatherings.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians expressed their determination to participate in the public meetings.

The participants also discussed the country’s overall political situation and the recently enacted 26th Constitutional Amendment.

They also considered a legal strategy to oversee the “politically driven” case filed against PTI founder. “He (Imran Khan) has been kept in solitary confinement for political purposes,” the statement noted.

“All parliamentarians stand by PTI’s ideology,” it said, vowing stringent action against those who betrayed the party.

The sources within PTI said that the party has also announced its unyielding opposition to any upcoming constitutional amendments that the government may seek to introduce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024