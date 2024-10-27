Police granted physical remand of 86 prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), on Saturday, granted police two-day physical remand of 86 prisoners in Sangjani police prison van attack case.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, approved two days’ physical remand of the prisoners as well as order police to conduct medical examination of injured prisoners.

Earlier, police produced two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of provincial assembly (MPAs) including Anwer Zeb and Liaqat, 34 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and 42 employees of Rescue 1122 before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court grant physical remand of the accused to conduct investigation from them regarding the attack on prisoners van near Sangjani Toll Plaza. The court granted a two-day physical remand of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per police some unidentified persons attacked three police prison vans transporting prisoners to Attock jail after they were produced before the court in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024