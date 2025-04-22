AIRLINK 183.15 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.65%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 12:29pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed range-bound trading in the first half of the Tuesday’s session, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index swaying in both directions.

At 12:22pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 118,548.65, with a marginal gain of 165.27 points or 0.14%.

On Monday, the PSX closed the first trading session of the week positive, with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points.

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reassured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country would continue the reform momentum as he met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the opening day of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2025, the Finance Division said.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached staff-level agreement on the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about USD 7 billion) on July 12, 2024, which was later approved by the IMF’s Executive Board in the last week of September.

Asian stock markets fought to hold their footing on Tuesday after a furious flight from U.S. assets undermined Wall Street and the dollar, while concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve piled fresh pressure on Treasuries.

Relatively limited losses in Asia sparked talk that funds could be reallocating money to equities in the area, though the impact of tariffs on economic growth remained a major drag.

President Donald Trump’s increasingly vocal attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates saw Wall Street indexes shed around 2.5% on Monday and the dollar hit three-year lows.

This is intra-day update

