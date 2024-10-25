Breast cancer: USF chief focuses on importance of increasing awareness

ISLAMABAD: Universal Service Fund (USF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed emphasised the importance of increasing awareness and early detection of breast cancer.

The USF organised the "Breast Cancer Awareness Walk", here on Thursday and drew participant, including Joint Secretary MoITT Saima Ahad, renowned Oncologist Dr Muhammad Farrukh, USF employees, and women from diverse backgrounds.

Joint Secretary MoITT Saima Ahad emphasised the crucial role of open communication: "Mothers must initiate conversations with daughters about breast cancer, instilling the habit of regular check-ups. This disease's hereditary nature necessitates proactive measures."

She said, to tackle this, the government is utilising various channels to create awareness. For instance, she urged the media to use their platforms to educate the public about breast cancer, especially in small towns and rural areas. This includes encouraging women to conduct regular self-examinations and seek medical help if they detect any abnormalities. Together, we can break the silence and save lives, she added.

Naveed pledged USF's support for government initiatives and organisations combating breast cancer in the country. He urged people to join the movement to spread awareness and save lives. Early detection and prevention are crucial in combating breast cancer as; "Protecting Women, Preserving Generations", he added.

Naveed further stated that USF, a Government of Pakistan initiative under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, is dedicated to bridging the digital divide by expanding telecommunications access across Pakistan.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the alarming breast cancer prevalence among Pakistani women, USF organised a walk to: Raise awareness about breast cancer symptoms and prevention, Support early detection and treatment efforts and to promote a healthier, more informed community.

Farrukh stressed that breast cancer is curable if detected early.

He recommended: Monthly self-examinations, yearly examinations by caregivers and screening starting at an early age. Dr Farrukh highlighted socio-cultural barriers to timely treatment: "Feminine sensitivity, stigmatisation, and aversion to male doctors hinder women from seeking care. Breaking these barriers is crucial for effective breast cancer management."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024