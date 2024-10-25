Passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment lauded

ISLAMABAD: The Network for Consumer Protection welcomes the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, recognizing it as a key development for consumer rights and environmental sustainability.

The amendment, which includes the fundamental “Right to a Clean and Healthy Environment,” provides an important foundation for citizens to pursue public interest petitions and class action cases to safeguard the environment. This change reflects global standards, including the United Nations Guidelines on Consumer Protection, which emphasize the importance of sustainable consumption.

Nadeem Iqbal, CEO of The Network for Consumer Protection, highlighted that the new provision strengthens citizens’ rights to a healthy environment, providing the opportunity to protect natural resources and prevent environmental harm. “With this amendment, consumers now have a clear path to ensuring environmental laws are enforced,” he said.

The new fundamental right under Article 9A covers the UN guidelines on consumer protection, which calls for consumer access to accurate information about the environmental impact of products and services should be encouraged through such means as product profiles, environmental reports by industry, information centres for consumers, voluntary and transparent eco-labelling programmes and product information hotlines.

Similarly, the UN guidelines stipulate that the governments, in close collaboration with manufacturers, distributors and consumer organizations, should take measures regarding misleading environmental claims or information in advertising and other marketing activities. The development of appropriate advertising codes and standards for the regulation and verification of environmental claims should be encouraged.

This amendment aligns Pakistan’s legal framework with international efforts to promote sustainability, offering protection for both consumers and the environment.

TheNetwork also calls for transparency in the process of selecting the Chief Justice of Pakistan, in line with Article 19A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to information. Open hearings during the parliamentary committee's selection of the Chief Justice would enhance accountability and public trust, allowing for more transparency in judicial appointments. Clear, publicly available selection criteria would ensure a fair process based on seniority and qualifications.

The amendment to Article 199, limiting the High Courts’ jurisdiction to the scope of the petitions filed, will improve judicial efficiency, helping litigants by focusing on the original applications, which should reduce delays and legal costs.

Additionally, The Network supports the expansion of the Presidential awards to include fields such as science, technology, medicine, arts, and public service. This recognition will broaden the scope of acknowledgment for various professionals, encouraging contributions from sectors like healthcare and IT startups. The Network calls on authorities to ensure swift implementation of these changes, which will promote consumer rights, environmental protection, and transparency in governance.

