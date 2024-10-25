AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 7.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
DGKC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
FFBL 63.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.12%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
HUBC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
NBP 67.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.46%)
OGDC 180.01 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.15 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.74%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
PTC 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.37%)
SEARL 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.12%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
TREET 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TRG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.83%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,672 Increased By 86 (0.9%)
BR30 29,105 Increased By 313.9 (1.09%)
KSE100 89,887 Increased By 941.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 28,362 Increased By 319.2 (1.14%)
Markets Print 2024-10-25

NTDC installs 4th 250MVA autotransformer at 500 kV grid station

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:52am

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized its fourth 250 MVA autotransformer at the 500 kV Grid Station Sheikhupura to enhance power transmission capacity.

The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the replacement of the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-6) with a new 250 MVA 220/132 kV autotransformer. This work was a part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1).

This capacity enhancement will boost the grid station`s power transmission capabilities, which will ensure reliable supply of electricity to the region. The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints.

Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan and Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto commended the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for their efficient execution and early completion of this critical infrastructure project before the maximum allowed shutdown period.

NTDC grid station Grid Station Sheikhupura

