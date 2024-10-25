AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Gold prices slip from all-time highs

Published 25 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Gold prices slumped from all-time highs on Thursday, as the global bullion rates declined below $2750 per ounce, traders said.

Gold lost value by Rs2300 and Rs1971, receding from record high to Rs283,100 per tola and Rs242, 713 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value fell by $23, dislodging from historic high to $2734 per ounce while silver was trading for just over $34 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market remained stable at all-time high of Rs3350 per tola and Rs2872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

