AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
DGKC 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
FCCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFBL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HUBC 106.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.62%)
HUMNL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.67%)
KOSM 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
MLCF 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.61%)
NBP 68.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.59%)
OGDC 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-10.62%)
PPL 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PTC 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SEARL 64.32 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (4.62%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 45.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,255 Increased By 31.9 (0.35%)
BR30 27,910 Increased By 143.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 86,633 Increased By 166.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,165 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:25am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 277.55, a gain of Re0.19 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar hovered at a 2-1/2-month peak on Wednesday as investors adjusted bets toward a gradual reduction of interest rates while keeping an eye on a close presidential election race.

The greenback has climbed for three weeks as expectation for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve has faded after a slew of upbeat economic data.

Markets now have a 91% chance priced in for a moderate quarter-basis-point cut in November, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

A month earlier, investors were split between bets for 50 basis points. That less dovish outlook for the Fed has helped buoy Treasury yields.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories swelled more than expected, though declines were capped as the market watched diplomatic efforts in the Middle East after Israel continued attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Brent crude futures dipped 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.84 a barrel by 0330 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.54 a barrel.

Crude futures settled higher in the two previous sessions this week. “The market continues to wait for Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack,” ING analysts said on Wednesday, adding the price strength on Tuesday was possibly due to the lack of outcome from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest visit to Israel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Read more stories