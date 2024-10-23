AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
DGKC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
FCCL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
FFBL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
HUBC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.58%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.28%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.21%)
KOSM 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.87%)
NBP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.69%)
OGDC 166.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.47%)
PPL 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
PTC 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
SEARL 64.30 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.59%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,250 Increased By 26.7 (0.29%)
BR30 27,869 Increased By 103.2 (0.37%)
KSE100 86,596 Increased By 129.2 (0.15%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 0 (0%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on higher US crude stockpiles; market watches Middle East

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:05am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories swelled more than expected, though declines were capped as the market watched diplomatic efforts in the Middle East after Israel continued attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Brent crude futures dipped 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.84 a barrel by 0330 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.54 a barrel.

Crude futures settled higher in the two previous sessions this week. “The market continues to wait for Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack,” ING analysts said on Wednesday, adding the price strength on Tuesday was possibly due to the lack of outcome from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest visit to Israel.

Blinken held “extended conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli leaders, urging them to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza, a senior State Department official said.

Israel on Tuesday also confirmed it had killed Hashem Safieddine, the heir apparent to late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah who was killed last month in an Israeli attack targeting the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group.

“Market participants priced for the Middle East conflict to drag for longer, with a ceasefire deal potentially seeing some gridlock,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“China’s recent stimulus efforts may translate to some success in stabilising conditions or even drive a more sustained recovery ahead, which may positively affect oil demand,” Yeap added.

Oil rises as Middle East war rages

Meanwhile, US crude stocks rose 1.64 million barrels last week, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, weighing on prices. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 300,000-barrel increase in crude stocks. Official US government oil inventory data is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

“With oil prices swinging from oversold to overbought territory within short time frames, maintaining a position in either side of the market can prove challenging,” Jim Ritterbusch, of Ritterbusch and Associates in Florida, said in a note.

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday said it expects oil prices to average $76 a barrel in 2025 based on a moderate crude surplus and spare capacity among producers in OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

OPEC Oil Sinopec US oil prices Brent crude oil prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips on higher US crude stockpiles; market watches Middle East

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Read more stories