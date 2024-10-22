AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.74 level against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 04:07pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.74, a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.69, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar clung to a two-and-half-month high on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will take a measured approach to interest rate cuts, while a close battle in the upcoming US election kept investors on edge.

The dollar’s strength, boosted by rising Treasury yields, kept the pressure on the yen, euro and sterling - a theme that has been building over the past few weeks as data showed the US economy remained in a good place, resulting in traders scaling back their bets of large and rapid rate cuts from the Fed.

Four Federal Reserve policymakers expressed support on Monday for further rate cuts, but appeared to differ on how fast or far they believe any cuts should go.

The diverging views provided a taste of what might be expected at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting on Nov. 6-7.

Markets are pricing in an 89% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) next month, versus a 50% chance a month earlier, when investors saw an equal likelihood of a larger 50 bps cut, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday as the top US diplomat renewed efforts to push for a ceasefire in the Middle East and as slowing demand growth in China, the world’s top oil importer, continued to weigh on the market.

Brent crude futures for December delivery were down 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $73.69 a barrel at 0717 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery were 6 cents lower at $70.50 a barrel on the contract’s last day as the front month.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices rise on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

Read more stories