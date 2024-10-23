AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

Strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges stressed

Nuzhat Nazar Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), stressed on the long-term strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges and unlock the sector’s potential.

The second seminar held in its Blue Economy series, focused on the “Challenges to Maritime Trade.”

The event explored vital issues such as regional connectivity, security, technological advances, and the effects of climate change on maritime trade.

In his opening address, Vice Admiral (retired) Ahmed Saeed, President NIMA, welcomed participants and outlined the seminar’s key themes. The Guest of Honour, Captain NaeemSarfraz, highlighted the importance of including subject-matter experts in policymaking and suggested the adoption of a cost-effective, environmentally friendly inland water transport system.

A series of presentations by prominent scholars, including DrAnjum Sarfraz, Dr Hassan Daud, and DrMalihaZeba Khan, set the stage for an in-depth panel discussion.

Experts such as Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, DrShabanaFayyaz, and Dr Usman Chohan addressed Pakistan’s maritime policy gaps and emphasised the need for enhanced maritime diplomacy.

They also praised the Pakistan Navy’s expansion of the “Exercise Aman” initiative, which aims to integrate the global maritime industry into Pakistan’s economy.

Chief Guest, Vice Admiral Ahmad Tasnim (retired), underscored the need for shifting Pakistan’s economic focus from the northern regions to the southern coastlines to fully harness maritime trade potential.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, closed the seminar by stressing the importance of long-term strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges and unlock the sector’s potential.

The seminar brought together scholars, diplomats, industry experts, and students, sparking dynamic discussions on the future of Pakistan’s maritime trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NIMA ISSI blue economy maritime challenges

Comments

200 characters

Strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges stressed

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories