Strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges stressed

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), stressed on the long-term strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges and unlock the sector’s potential.

The second seminar held in its Blue Economy series, focused on the “Challenges to Maritime Trade.”

The event explored vital issues such as regional connectivity, security, technological advances, and the effects of climate change on maritime trade.

In his opening address, Vice Admiral (retired) Ahmed Saeed, President NIMA, welcomed participants and outlined the seminar’s key themes. The Guest of Honour, Captain NaeemSarfraz, highlighted the importance of including subject-matter experts in policymaking and suggested the adoption of a cost-effective, environmentally friendly inland water transport system.

A series of presentations by prominent scholars, including DrAnjum Sarfraz, Dr Hassan Daud, and DrMalihaZeba Khan, set the stage for an in-depth panel discussion.

Experts such as Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, DrShabanaFayyaz, and Dr Usman Chohan addressed Pakistan’s maritime policy gaps and emphasised the need for enhanced maritime diplomacy.

They also praised the Pakistan Navy’s expansion of the “Exercise Aman” initiative, which aims to integrate the global maritime industry into Pakistan’s economy.

Chief Guest, Vice Admiral Ahmad Tasnim (retired), underscored the need for shifting Pakistan’s economic focus from the northern regions to the southern coastlines to fully harness maritime trade potential.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, closed the seminar by stressing the importance of long-term strategic planning to overcome maritime challenges and unlock the sector’s potential.

The seminar brought together scholars, diplomats, industry experts, and students, sparking dynamic discussions on the future of Pakistan’s maritime trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024