KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.963 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,152.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.685 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.406 billion), Silver (PKR 3.115 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.432 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.861 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.795 billion), Copper (PKR 230.126 million), DJ (PKR 156.949 million), SP 500 (PKR 109.798 million), Natural Gas (PKR 105.450 million), Brent (PKR 37.834 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.763 million) and Aluminum (PKR 3.569 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 43 lots amounting to PKR 76.996 million were traded.

