Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-22

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.963 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,152.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.685 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.406 billion), Silver (PKR 3.115 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.432 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.861 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.795 billion), Copper (PKR 230.126 million), DJ (PKR 156.949 million), SP 500 (PKR 109.798 million), Natural Gas (PKR 105.450 million), Brent (PKR 37.834 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.763 million) and Aluminum (PKR 3.569 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 43 lots amounting to PKR 76.996 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories