Oct 21, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

Mansoor Ali Shah will be next CJP: Fawad Chaudhry

NNI Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would be the next chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Sharing his message on social media site X, Fawad Chaudhry hailed the draft of Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the appointment and performance of high courts judges, saying it was credible.

Fawad stated the appointment of judges would not be made on the principle of seniority. The 12-member committee needed 2/3 majority which could only be met through support of opposition, therefore Mansoor Ali Shah would be the CJP, he emphasized.

He stressed that the concept of constitutional bench was reasonable and there was no problem in finalizing rules for appointment on benches.

Declaring the constitutional amendment unfavorable for the chief election commissioner, he said the fear and chaos created for this amendment was unfathomable. He said the amendment could be made through dialogue but Pakistan’s image was disgraced globally.

