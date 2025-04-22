AIRLINK 182.11 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.08%)
Engro Fertilizers profit plunges 63% to Rs2.9bn in Jan-Mar 2025

BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2025 01:11pm

Engro Fertilizers Limited posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs2.90 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a massive decrease of 63% as compared to Rs7.76 billion recorded in the same period last year, showed the company’s consolidated financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company declared a cash dividend of Rs2.25/share for 1QCY25.

The earnings per share stood at Rs2.17 for the said quarter, against Rs5.81 in the same period last year.

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Net sales of the company stood at Rs30.29 billion in 1QCY25, down by 58%, against Rs73.78 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The cost of sales was recorded at Rs19.60 billion, down by 65% against Rs56.59 billion recorded in Jan-Mar of 2024.

Resultantly, the company’s gross profit stood at Rs10.68 billion in 1QCY25, against Rs17.20 billion recorded in the same period the previous year.

Engro Fertilizers’ selling and distribution expenses stood at Rs3.22 billion, against Rs4.39 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s administrative expensive were recorded at Rs1.24 billion in 1QCY25, against Rs1.10 billion in 1QCY24.

The finance cost increased massively by 580% to Rs1.09 billion in Jan-Mar of 2025, against Rs160.5 million in Jan-Mar of 2024.

The company’s profit before tax stood at Rs4.9 billion in 1QCY25, against Rs12.11 billion posted in 1QCY24.

