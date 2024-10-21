11,068 take SU test in 2nd phase on Jamshoro campus

HYDERABAD: The second phase of the pre-entry test for admissions to more than 70 different bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2025 was completed on Sindh University campus with as many as 11,068 candidates including 3390 females appearing in the exam on Sunday.

They took the test to qualify for admission against around 11,000 seats offered by Sindh University. In the first phase, as many as 9001 candidates have tried their luck for enrolments to various degree programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the centres at the main campus in Jamshoro and reviewed the examination process. He inspected the arrangements and asked the candidates if they had any complaints about the facilities made available to them.

The test started at 10:20am and lasted 90 minutes. Separate blocks were set up for 3,390 female candidates in the Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering, Department of Media & Communication Studies, Institute of Art & Design and Institute of English Language and Literature. For 7,678 male candidates, the exam halls were established in Arts Faculty Building, Department of Zoology, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Department of Freshwater & Aquatic Science, Dr. M.A Kazi Institute of Chemistry and Institute of Physics.

Strict security measures were put in place at all centres. Walkthrough gates were installed and police and SU security personnel were deployed to ensure a peaceful and smooth holding of the exercise.

SU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while briefing the media noted that the large turnout of candidates reflected people’s growing interest in SU’s undergraduate programmes. He said that the university had introduced new market-oriented degree programmes aimed at equipping students with modern technological and scientific knowledge and skills essential for contributing to the country’s development. He further said that inclusion of women in the science and technology sector was a game-changer and that the university was committed to providing every possible opportunity for their success in this field. He urged parents to look after their children and advised candidates to maintain discipline on the campus after admissions. On the other hand, Pre-entry tests were also held at SU campuses in different cities of the province.

According to data provided by the directorate of admissions, a total of 422 candidates including 131 females appeared at Laar Campus Badin; 461 candidates including 136 females at Dadu campus; 142 candidates including 42 females at Thatta campus and 95 candidates including 25 females took the test Naushero Feroze campus simultaneously.

