AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-21

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

APP Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 09:01am

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday extended his congratulations to the nation on the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has long been committed to judicial reforms.

In a statement, Gilani praised the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and all coalition parties for their dedication to this crucial constitutional reform.

Gilani said that the amendment will not only strengthen the judicial system but also enhance the functioning of the superior judiciary across all four provinces.

Bilawal requests Fazl to table ‘mutually-agreed’ constitutional amendment bill in parliament

He highlighted that access to justice for the people will be significantly improved as a result of these reforms.

Reflecting on the legacy of the late Benazir Bhutto, Gilani said she was deeply committed to improving the judicial system. “Today, with the passing of the 26th Amendment, another dream of Shaheed Bibi has come true,” he added.

He credited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the coalition partners for this historic achievement, acknowledging the PPP’s sacrifices in promoting democracy in the country.

Yousaf Raza Gilani Senate chairman coalition parties 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

Read more stories