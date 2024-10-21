26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday extended his congratulations to the nation on the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has long been committed to judicial reforms.

In a statement, Gilani praised the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and all coalition parties for their dedication to this crucial constitutional reform.

Gilani said that the amendment will not only strengthen the judicial system but also enhance the functioning of the superior judiciary across all four provinces.

Bilawal requests Fazl to table ‘mutually-agreed’ constitutional amendment bill in parliament

He highlighted that access to justice for the people will be significantly improved as a result of these reforms.

Reflecting on the legacy of the late Benazir Bhutto, Gilani said she was deeply committed to improving the judicial system. “Today, with the passing of the 26th Amendment, another dream of Shaheed Bibi has come true,” he added.

He credited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the coalition partners for this historic achievement, acknowledging the PPP’s sacrifices in promoting democracy in the country.