Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan has said trade corridors from Pakistan is the most important need of the hour for Central Asian countries while access to ports can also help increase bilateral trade.

He expressed these views while talking to Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerzhan Kastafin who called on him in Islamabad.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said in the current circumstances, Pakistani products are the best option for Central Asian countries. He proposed that in order to raise the trade graph of industrial products display centers should be established for the foreign business community where we can keep these products for sale under one roof. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan wants better and better road infrastructure to increase foreign investment. He indicates that foreign investment is Pakistan’s top priority which is must for improving the economy. Abdul Aleem Khan asserted common history, religion and civilization between Kazakhstan and Pakistan can play a key role in promoting the relations between the two countries.

In his conversation, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kastafin had a detailed discussion with Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan regarding investment, commerce and trade corridors in Pakistan.

He said excellent trade and economic relations with Pakistan are also in the wider interest of Kazakhstan and there will be visible progress in this regard in the coming days.

Expressing his heartfelt feelings Yerzhan Kastafin described his stay in Pakistan as pleasant and the meeting with Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan as positive and welcoming for bilateral relations.

