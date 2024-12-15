Tower installed in Lahore to deal with smog challenge

LAHORE: A smog clean tower developed by the Punjab Environmental Protection Department in collaboration with the Space of NUST is being installed at Mahmood Booti. This location has been selected due to its high levels of air pollution. The installation and calibration of the tower are underway and will be fully operational by December 21.

The tower is designed to purify the air by removing toxic particles, playing a significant role in reducing air pollution in the city. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has hailed this initiative as a revolutionary step toward environmental protection. She emphasized the importance of utilizing modern technology to address critical issues like smog. According to her, this tower will serve as a model not only for Lahore but for the entire country.

The government is taking all possible measures to address environmental challenges. Large-scale operations are being conducted against illegal and pollution-causing sources. In Bhakkar, six non-zigzag kilns were demolished, while one each in Gujrat, Khanewal, and Multan were dismantled, totaling nine kilns. In Lahore, six industrial units, including steel re-rolling mills and steel furnaces, were sealed. Across Punjab, 10 units, including stone crushers, textile mills, and resource recovery units, were shut down. A total of 16 units faced action.

Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued strict directives to launch a crackdown against the timber mafia, as illegal deforestation is a significant contributor to smog. In compliance, the Forest Department conducted a grand operation in the Cholistan Range Management Division, targeting the illegal cutting and sale of rare timber.

The department carried out multiple raids and intercepted a trailer loaded with stolen timber. The confiscated timber and vehicle were seized under the Forest Act 1927, initiating legal proceedings. The culprits were fined Rs.5.148 million. Additionally, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Cholistan and relevant field staff were suspended for negligence in duty. Strict departmental disciplinary actions have been initiated against the suspended officials, and a high-level inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The committee has been directed to submit a fact-based report within seven days.

“This committee will conduct a transparent investigation, free from any external pressure, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.” She highlighted that the government’s recent measures are critical steps toward combating smog. Illegal deforestation not only contributes to smog but also causes soil erosion, climate change, and water scarcity. The government is leveraging modern technologies such as drone surveillance and GIS mapping to protect forests alongside afforestation efforts.

The minister appealed to the public to support the government’s environmental protection initiatives, stating, “We must understand that cutting down one tree puts countless lives at risk.”

