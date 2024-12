KYIV: Ukrainian air defences destroyed 56 out of 108 drones launched by Russia during its latest overnight strike, Kyiv’s military said on Sunday.

It added that another 49 were “locationally lost”, typically a result of electronic jamming.

Russia says it destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones overnight

Debris from the destroyed drones damaged an unspecified piece of infrastructure as well as apartment buildings and homes, the air force said.