Vandalism case: Court acquits IK, others

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from a vandalism case registered against them after the PTI’s ‘long march’.

Civil judge Shehzad Khan, while announcing its reserved verdict, acquitted Khan, Gandapur, and other former PTI leaders Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

Several PTI leaders including former premier Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to ‘Azadi March’.

The PTI’s lawyer, while arguing before the court, said that there is no evidence against the PTI leader nominated in the case; therefore, the court should discharge them from the case.

The case was registered against the PTI leadership at the Secretariat police station for inciting the protesters to damage public properties, interference in government affairs and other charges.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides reserved its verdict.

Later, the court while announcing its verdict approved acquittal pleas of Khan and other PTI leaders.

