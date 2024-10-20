AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports Print 2024-10-20

Cricketer fined: SNGPL’s batsman Rizwan fined for breaching PCB's code

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines’ batter Rizwan Mehmood has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s code of conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel in the final of the President’s Cup One-Day tournament against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Rizwan violated the Article 2.8 of the code of conduct, which deals with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, which he did after being given caught behind off Sirajuddin’s bowling in the 25th over of SNGPL’s innings.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Faisal Khan Afridi leveled the charges while match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the fine which Rizwan accepted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

