Pakistan Print 2024-10-20

Training of DDMA officials concludes

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), successfully concluded five-day training for the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials.

The training focused on addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in emergencies and implementing the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) for Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) in crisis situations.

The training aimed to enhance participants’ capacity to mitigate and respond to GBV during crises and emergencies, ensuring adherence to international minimum standards. Key topics covered included the GBV Minimum Standards in Emergencies, GBV Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), GBV Mitigation Strategies, GBV Safety Audits, and effective coordination for GBV preparedness, mitigation, and response.

Additionally, the sessions provided a comprehensive understanding of MISP for SRH in crises, focusing on six critical objectives to ensure the health and safety of women and girls during emergencies.

Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations), PDMA Sindh, as Chief Guest of the event, expressed his appreciation for the active participation of DDMA officials in Hyderabad Division and the technical support provided by UNFPA. He emphasized the importance of these trainings in strengthening disaster response and safeguarding vulnerable populations during crises.

PDMA DDMA DDMA officials

