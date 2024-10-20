AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
London cocoa prices slide, raw sugar rebounds

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LONDON: London cocoa futures fell sharply on Friday as the market digested third-quarter grind data while raw sugar prices rebounded from the prior session’s four week low.

COCOA

March London cocoa fell 4% to 5,009 pounds a metric ton by 1225 GMT, sliding further from a one-month high of 5,481 pounds set on Wednesday.

Dealers said third-quarter grind data issued this week had provided a mixed picture with a year-on-year decline in Europe but rises in Asia and North America.

They also noted cocoa grinding in top producer Ivory Coast had also been falling.

North American cocoa processing rose in the third quarter of 2024 to 109,264 metric tons, up 11.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association released on Thursday.

Market estimates were for an increase of 3% to 5%.

Dealers said the market remained underpinned by low exchange stocks.

Total valid stocks on the London cocoa contract totaled 29,020 tons, as of Oct. 17, down from 150,520 a year ago.

December New York cocoa fell 3.6% to $7,490 a ton.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 1.8% to 22.55 cents per lb with the market rebounding from the prior session’s four-week low of 21.71 cents.

Dealers said the market was showing signs of resuming its advance after losing some ground last month. Prices had surged in September to a seven-month high.

December white sugar rose 1.9% to $576.30 a ton.

COFFEE

December arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $2.5665 per lb as dealers continued to assess the extent to which recent rains may have improved the outlook for the 2025 crop in Brazil.

Rains may have come too late for Brazil’s coffee, said farmers and agronomists, expecting a 2025 crop below potential.

