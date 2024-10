Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued new powers and jurisdictions of seven Chief Collectors of Customs including Director Generals of Customs and 33 Collectors/Directors of Customs across the country.

The new notification would be effective from November 1, 2024

According to an S.R.O. 1637 (l)2024 issued on Friday, the areas of jurisdiction have been revised for Collectors/Directors of Customs with powers of Chief Collectors of Customs extended to Director Generals of Customs.

Director General of Customs Enforcement, Islamabad would now work as Chief Collector with areas of jurisdiction covering Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Hyderabad; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Quetta; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Gaddani; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Multan; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Islamabad; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar; Directorate of Customs Enforcement, Indus; Director HQs-Enforcement and Customs Enforcement School (CES), Peshawar.

Director General of Customs, Airports, Islamabad would have jurisdiction over Directorate of Customs Airports, Karachi; Directorate of Customs Airports, Lahore; Directorate of Customs Airports, Islamabad and Director HQs-Airports.

Director General of Customs Exports & Input/Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO), Karachi; Directorate of Customs (Exports), Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi; Directorate of Customs, Sambrial (Sialkot); Directorate of IOCO, Karachi; Directorate of IOCO, Lahore; Directorate of IOCO, Islamabad; and Director HQs-Exports & IOCO.

Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Custom House, Karachi would have jurisdiction of Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT), Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi; Collector HQs-Appraisement, South and Centre for Classification and Advance Ruling.

Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta would have jurisdiction over Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Taftan; and Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Gwadar.

The jurisdiction of Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement Punjab Custom House, Lahore would cover Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Lahore; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Lahore; and Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Faisalabad.

Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (North), Custom House. Peshawar would have jurisdiction over Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Peshawar; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Kohat; and Collectorate of Customs, Gilgit-Baltistan.

