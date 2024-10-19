AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-19

Police disperse PTI protestors in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Police on Friday resorted to baton charges to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, protesting against the proposed 26th constitutional amendment, and the imprisonment of their party founder Imran Khan.

Despite the enforcement of Section 144 for an additional two days, until October 19, Saddar’s Empress Market and Regal Chowk turned into a battleground as enraged protesters hurled stones at the police, resulting in injuries to five police personnel, according to rescue services.

However, the police said that they successfully controlled the situation and dispersed the protesting workers.

The megacity witnessed tense scenes as police fired teargas shells and used baton charges on PTI activists who had gathered near Empress Market to protest the government’s attempt to pass the contentious judicial package.

Party activists also gathered at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) despite the closure of several roads leading to the Governor’s House.

The Karachi police issued an alternative traffic plan for commuters due to the closure of major roads, including Shahra-e-Faisal’s FTC Bridge to Metropole Hotel, the Coast Guard Office to Karachi Press Club, and Arts Council to Press Club, as a result of the PTI protests.

According to police some 1,200 police personnel were deployed in the Red Zone area of the metropolis in response to the PTI protests.

