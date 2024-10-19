AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Message from Mr. Asad Feroze, Co-Chairman, Joint Committee of ICAP and ICMA

Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

It is my distinct honor to introduce the Best Corporate & Sustainability Reports Awards 2023. These prestigious awards, jointly organized by ICAP and ICMA Pakistan, continue to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and sustainability in corporate reporting in Pakistan.

This year, the awards fall under the umbrella of the ICAP-ICMA Joint Committee, with two sub-committees established: the BCR Evaluation Committee, comprising distinguished professionals from both institutes, led by our Past President, Mr. Abdul Rahim Surriya, and the BCR Event Management Sub-Committee. The BCR Evaluation Committee has undertaken the critical task of recognizing and rewarding outstanding companies for their corporate reporting practices. Annual reports are evaluated based on a detailed criteria set for BCR/BSR/NPOs through a transparent process. The results, finalized by the BCR Evaluation Committee, are then approved by the Joint ICAP-ICMAP Coordination Committee. The evaluation focuses on the sufficiency and relevance of the content, as well as the clarity and presentation of information. It is heartening to see corporate reporting improve over time, reflecting a stronger governance mechanism.

This marks the 24th consecutive year of these awards, and we are proud to host the ceremony in Lahore for the first time. In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, responsible corporate conduct is more critical than ever. The BCSR Awards recognize and celebrate organizations that have embraced best practices in financial reporting while making significant strides toward sustainability and social responsibility.

As Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee of ICAP and ICMA Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participants and winners for their exceptional efforts in promoting corporate transparency and sustainable growth. Your dedication not only sets a benchmark for others to follow but also contributes to building trust and resilience within our economy.

I would also like to thank the Presidents and Councils of both institutes, especially Mr. Zeeshan Ijaz, Vice President of ICAP, our esteemed Past Presidents, members of the event organizing committee, the judges, the BCR Committee Chair and members, and the technical department staff of both institutes who made this event possible. Together, we are driving the future of corporate excellence in Pakistan.

