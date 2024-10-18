AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.08%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
FCCL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFBL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUBC 98.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.17%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.21%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.16%)
NBP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
OGDC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.46%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.6%)
PTC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
SEARL 62.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,124 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.2%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 85,411 Decreased By -174.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 26,859 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.46%)
Oct 18, 2024
JGB yields rise on higher US yields, BOJ policy tightening expectation

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 11:46am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Friday, tracking US Treasury yields higher, while expectations for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy tightening loomed as the local currency weakened.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to as high as 0.975%, its highest level since Aug. 2, and was last up 1 basis point (bp) at 0.97%.

The 10-year US Treasury yields climbed on Thursday after data pointed to an economy on solid footing, easing market expectations for Federal Reserve aggressiveness in cutting interest rates.

“JGB yields will follow US yields as the market struggles to find domestic catalysts until the Oct. 27 election,” said Miki Den, senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The expectations for the BOJ’s interest increase loomed as the yen weakened, said Den.

Japan’s new prime minister Shigeru Ishiba has called a general election on Oct. 27.

Japanese yen fell to 150 yen against the US dollar for the first time since Aug. 1 overnight after data showed US retail sales rose in September.

A weaker local currency raises import costs, which raises prices in Japan.

Data showed on Friday Japan’s core consumer price index(CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 2.4% in September from a year earlier, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.3% gain.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.435% and the five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.59%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.755%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.15% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 2.435%.

