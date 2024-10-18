AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.08%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
FCCL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFBL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUBC 98.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.17%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.21%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.16%)
NBP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
OGDC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.46%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.6%)
PTC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
SEARL 62.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,124 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.2%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 85,411 Decreased By -174.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 26,859 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.46%)
World

Six dead, 25 injured in Turkiye bus accident

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 11:43am

ANKARA: Six people were killed and 25 were injured when a bus rolled over in Turkiye central province of Aksaray on Friday, the local governor said.

Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu told reporters it was unclear what caused the accident on the Aksaray-Ankara motorway.

The bus was taking passengers from the western province of Balikesir to the Cappadocia region, a popular tourist destination in central Turkiye.

Turkey plans to build its own anti-missile defence system

“The injured were rushed to hospital.

An investigation into the accident has been launched,“ he said.

