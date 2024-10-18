AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: The chief financial officers (CFOs) of companies allegedly involved in sales tax fraud have apparently gone into hiding fearing likely arrest by the relevant intelligence agency of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that action is being taken against the big fish and CFOs of those leading companies involved in abetment/connivance in sales tax fraud.

Only in one case, huge amount of evaded sales tax (principal amount and penalty) has been deposited by a leading textile exporter of Faisalabad on Thursday.

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Sources told Business Recorder that the CFOs of the fraudulent companies have apprehended that their turn would be next after arrest of CFOs of companies involved in tax fraud.

Most of the CFOs allegedly involved in sales tax frauds have escaped or are in hiding to avoid raids or enforcement actions of the FBR’s agency. This is also hampering the ongoing exercise of the agency against the fraudulent units across the country. There is a strong fear among these CFOs that they would be arrested due to fraudulent activities committed in the past.

These CFOs are well aware that the political backing behind this enforcement exercise against the tax evaders would ultimately result in their arrest and prosecution in courts, officials added.

The Regional Directorates of Intelligence and Investigations Inland Revenue arrested five accused across the country including one of the leading fraudsters engaged in creating chains of dummy businesses and four members of top management of end users/beneficiaries (CFOs) responsible for the tax fraud involving billions of sales tax loss to the national exchequer.

The revenue loss caused by the fraudulent practices involving a gang of fraudsters runs in hundreds of millions of PKR to the national exchequer.

These arrests have been executed in the wake of the country-wide crackdown against the organised mafia and beneficiaries involved in sales tax fraud and in line with the FBR’s enforcement measures to enhance tax compliance. This is for the first time that the CFOs of big textile companies have been arrested.

The FBR has asked the CFOs to pay the due amount of unpaid taxes of billions including principal amount and additional tax/penalties to avoid prosecution, the sources revealed.

