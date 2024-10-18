AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Alleged rape of female student: LHC summons IGP with updated report on protests today

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Aalia Neelum on Thursday asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear before the court on Friday (today) with updated report on protests regarding alleged rape of a female student.

The CJ hearing a petition against the incidents of alleged harassment of female students in educational institutions asked the Advocate General of Punjab to assist the court in the matter.

The CJ ordered the IGP to also present handwritten police diary related to the case of the female student’s suicide at Punjab University.

She also summoned the registrar of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) along with all complaints related to harassment at the institution.

The CJ questioned what actions had been taken regarding the misinformation being spread about the incident and observed whether the IGP was unaware of what was happening in his province.

The CJ said she wanted to examine the original police record to determine what actions had been taken on the matter.

The CJ asked the petitioner’s counsel to clarify what type of harassment occurred and where the related complaint was filed.

The CJ said simply claiming harassment was insufficient without evidence.

A citizen, Azam Butt, filed the petition through his counsel said the female students protested against an incident of harassment at a public sector university. He said a protest also took place over the sexual assault on a female student at a private college in Gulberg.

He alleged that the incidents of harassment of female students have been reported in other educational institutions in Punjab as well.

The petitioner asked the court to order an investigation into the harassment incidents in educational institutions and direct the Punjab government to ensure the protection of female students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC IGP rape of female student

Comments

200 characters

Alleged rape of female student: LHC summons IGP with updated report on protests today

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Forex reserves up $64m to $16.11bn

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories