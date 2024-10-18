Alleged rape of female student: LHC summons IGP with updated report on protests today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Aalia Neelum on Thursday asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear before the court on Friday (today) with updated report on protests regarding alleged rape of a female student.

The CJ hearing a petition against the incidents of alleged harassment of female students in educational institutions asked the Advocate General of Punjab to assist the court in the matter.

The CJ ordered the IGP to also present handwritten police diary related to the case of the female student’s suicide at Punjab University.

She also summoned the registrar of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) along with all complaints related to harassment at the institution.

The CJ questioned what actions had been taken regarding the misinformation being spread about the incident and observed whether the IGP was unaware of what was happening in his province.

The CJ said she wanted to examine the original police record to determine what actions had been taken on the matter.

The CJ asked the petitioner’s counsel to clarify what type of harassment occurred and where the related complaint was filed.

The CJ said simply claiming harassment was insufficient without evidence.

A citizen, Azam Butt, filed the petition through his counsel said the female students protested against an incident of harassment at a public sector university. He said a protest also took place over the sexual assault on a female student at a private college in Gulberg.

He alleged that the incidents of harassment of female students have been reported in other educational institutions in Punjab as well.

The petitioner asked the court to order an investigation into the harassment incidents in educational institutions and direct the Punjab government to ensure the protection of female students.

