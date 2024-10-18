PARTLY FACETIOUS: Why in the world did you kick me out of the prime minister’s house?

“It reminds me of the Israel American relationship.” “I know the nature of that relationship – the tail wags the dog there right?”

“Right though in recent days, the administration has toughened its stance against Israel - at the UN Security Council and sending the letter seeking more aid to Gaza in 30 days…”

“I reckon this is all courtesy to the need for Kamala Harris to get the Muslim vote, which need I add remains uncommitted, read staying at home and not voting for her.”

“Yes but anyway when I said it reminds me of the tail wagging the dog I was referring to…”

“Wait let me take another guess – you were referring to the notifications that have to be issued by the executive, the tail, and once issued the executive…”

“Shush, no, that was not what I was referring to! Do you want to take another guess?”

“Hmmmm…no, I can’t think of anything!”

“Reference to the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment under considerable debate…”

“Oh, you mean the tail is who I think you mean?”

“I think nothing, my friend; let me ask you one question: how many constitutional appointments that Nawaz Sharif made actually supported him throughout his rather brief sojourns in the prime minister’s house?”

“Well I am not sure the chief is a constitutional post, but time, and again he was ousted by the man he appointed.”

“Right, so let’s say his record in selecting loyalists is not very good.”

“It’s downright poor, but I would look at it another way.”

“You mean the fact that the position itself may demand national interest be paramount and loyalty assumes secondary…”

“Yep, and need I add no two people in this country or any other agree on the precise definition of national interest, however the definition of the one in power prevails.”

“Indeed, which explains the lament, why in the world did you kick me out of the prime minister’s house.”

“Agreed, so what makes them think that the selection of the head of a constitutional court will deliver loyalty for the next three years?”

“Wishful thinking perhaps, is all I can say”.

