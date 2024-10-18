AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Sharjeel pays tributes to Benazir’s bravery

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

HYDERABAD: Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Excise Taxation Sharjeel Inaam Memon addressed a press conference regarding the PPP convention on October 18 at Hatri Bypass.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon honoured martyr Benazir Bhutto’s bravery, citing her return to Pakistan on October 18, 2007 despite threats. The PPP convention in Hyderabad aims to pay homage to martyrs, with Hundred Thousands are expected to participate.

On constitutional amendments, Sharjeel Inaam Memon aligned Bilawal Bhutto’s stance with Benazir Bhutto’s manifesto. He highlighted PPP’s fulfillment of promises, including a historical housing scheme for flood victims and the upcoming Farmer Card.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon welcomed Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi’s participation in the convention. Sharjeel Inaam Memon further said that their party are inviting all parties including Akhtar Mengal party and PTI to join the constitutional amendment process. He clarified that water distribution is not part of the amendment.

Responding to questions, Sharjeel Inaam Memon criticized the justice system of past PCO judges and emphasized Bilawal Bhutto’s commitment to justice.

Governor Khyber Pakhtoonkhuwa Faisal Kareem Kundi termed October 18, 2007, a “dark day” for PPP and praised Hyderabad’s role in the democracy struggle.

Governor KPK Faisal Kareem Kundi contrasted PPP’s development work in Sindh with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s sit-ins and protests, underscoring PPP’s commitment to lawful actions. He attributed provincial autonomy and NFC awards to President Asif Ali Zardari.

Governor KPK added that People’s Party in convention aims to make history, honouring martyrs and promoting democratic values.

Later on, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon along with Governor KPK and Provincial Home Minister Sindh Zia Lanjar visited the convention spot.

