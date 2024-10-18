AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.205 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,829.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.829 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.999 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.456 billion), Silver (PKR 2.800 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.372 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 913.013 million), DJ (PKR 263.801 million), Copper (PKR 243.622 million), Natural Gas (PKR 154.336 million), SP 500 (PKR 114.214 million), Brent (PKR 29.024 million) and Palladium (PKR 28.315 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 56 lots amounting to PKR 104.089 million were traded.

