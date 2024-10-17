LHC upholds objection on plea for meeting with IK’s sisters in jail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday upheld the objection raised by Registrar office on a plea for meeting with two sisters of former PTI chairman, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in jail.

The court observed that the plea cannot be filed on the principal seat and advised the petitioner to approach the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

The court took up the matter on the petition of Noreen Niazi, another sister of Imran Khan.

The petitioner through her counsel told the court that due to the SCO summit in the federal capital, all the courts remain closed from October 14 to 16.

He argued that the LHC has the jurisdiction to admit the plea.

He said Aleema and Uzma were sent to jail on judicial remand on October 12 and added the family members are not being allowed to meet them. The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length upheld the objection of the registrar office and advised the petitioner to approach the court of original jurisdiction.

