AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
HUBC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.73%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
OGDC 167.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.29%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.83%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
UNITY 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,184 Increased By 32.5 (0.36%)
BR30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
KSE100 86,376 Increased By 535.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 27,305 Increased By 70.7 (0.26%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-16

Banking customers: Mohtasib provides over Rs1bn relief

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 09:26am

KARACHI: The monetary relief of over Rs 1.06 billion, by disposing of 18,836 complaints, has been provided by the Banking Mohtasib to the banking customers during the first nine months (Jan-Sep) of the current calendar year (CY24).

During the same period of the last calendar year (CY23), monetary relief amounting to Rs. 972.33 million was provided by disposing of 18,431 complaints.

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1.26bn relief to customers in 2023

From 1st Jan to 30th Sept 2024, the Office of Banking Mohtasib received 21,904 new complaints, including 5,277 from Prime Minister’s Portal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks Banking Mohtasib banking customers monetary relief bank complaints

Comments

200 characters

Banking customers: Mohtasib provides over Rs1bn relief

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories