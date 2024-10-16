Banking customers: Mohtasib provides over Rs1bn relief

KARACHI: The monetary relief of over Rs 1.06 billion, by disposing of 18,836 complaints, has been provided by the Banking Mohtasib to the banking customers during the first nine months (Jan-Sep) of the current calendar year (CY24).

During the same period of the last calendar year (CY23), monetary relief amounting to Rs. 972.33 million was provided by disposing of 18,431 complaints.

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1.26bn relief to customers in 2023

From 1st Jan to 30th Sept 2024, the Office of Banking Mohtasib received 21,904 new complaints, including 5,277 from Prime Minister’s Portal.

