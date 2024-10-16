ATC allows bail to 30 PTI workers

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday allowed bail to thirty PTI workers Asama Niazi and others in case of attacking police parties in Lahore during protest on October 05.

Earlier, their counsel said the applicants were involved in the cases without any evidence.

The counsel asked the court to allow them bail for being innocent. The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail and said they are involved in the cases and police have footages and other evidences against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024