Trump’s election: plunging Middle East into a World War Zone

Donald Trump is focusing on predominantly white voters, wealthy corporations, and influential lobbies, especially pro-Israel and Jewish groups. His campaign often features exaggerated claims that frequently lack supporting evidence or logical reasoning.

For instance, he has claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in a day, warned that Israel would be annihilated if he’s not re-elected, and made offensive remarks about immigrants, suggesting they consume pets of white Americans.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has adopted a more inclusive strategy, aiming to appeal to a broader range of voters.

She maintains a compassionate stance toward immigrants while ensuring that white voters are not alienated.

Harris has been clear in her support for Ukraine against Russia and seeks to appeal to middle-class families by advocating for social benefits, funded by taxing the wealthy and high-profit corporations. On the Israel-Palestine conflict, Harris supports Israel but emphasizes human rights and the pursuit of a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace.

Among all the key issues, the Israel-Palestine conflict stands out as one of the most critical, with significant implications for peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

Donald Trump is strategically leveraging this position to appeal to influential pro-Israel and Jewish lobbying groups in the U.S., aiming to tap into their substantial financial resources and political support. His approach reflects a clear intention to benefit from the deep pockets and influence of these lobbies in advancing his campaign objectives. His success is proven as many pro-Israel and Jewish lobbying groups and individuals are supporting Donald Trump due to his impressive pro-Israeli record in his previous administration.

He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. embassy there, acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and facilitating the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel’s relations with several Arab countries. Trump’s administration also cut aid to the Palestinian Authority and proposed a peace plan favoring Israeli interests.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024