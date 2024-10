President hosts lunch for Li

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, hosted a luncheon in honour of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, provincial governors and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also participated in the luncheon at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and prosperity with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief during the lunch.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024