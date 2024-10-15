Bahra Electric and Pakistan Cables sign MoU to develop energy sectors

ISLAMABAD: Bahra Electric and Pakistan Cables Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen partnerships between the two organizations ushering a new era for collaboration in the industrial and energy sectors between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Kareem Idriss, Deputy Chief Executive – Bahra Electric and Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO – Pakistan Cables at a signing ceremony in Islamabad on October 10th. The value of the MoU is estimated to be up to $100 million and is anticipated to contribute towards the strong economic relation between both the countries.

This was one of several MOUs signed during the visit of a Saudi delegation led by Honourable Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.

The two sides agreed that Bahra Electric and Pakistan Cables will collaborate to develop electrical products for the energy sector, strengthen capabilities and supply chain resilience, and widen distribution networks.

