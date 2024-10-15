Separate counter for journalists set up in Pindi Hospital

RAWALPINDI: A separate counter for journalists has been established in District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi, with the efforts of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

By creating a separate counter for journalists, medical facilities have been ensured for journalists and their families, and all tests from check-up of journalists will be done.

The facility of separate counter for journalists was inaugurated by Professor Dr Farzana Zafar and The RIUJ President, Tariq Ali Virk.

During a medical camp held at Press Club Rawalpindi on Monday, Dr Zafar participated as a special guest and announced to create a separate counter for journalists.

All medical check-ups of journalists will be done at District Headquarters Hospital.

Earlier, a delegation under the leadership of RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk met Dr Zafar.

Senior Vice President of RIUJ Raja Basheer Usmani, Member Executive Body Ghafran Chishti, Gul Qaiser and Hameed Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Dr Zafar said “we want to work in a better way for the treatment of journalists and their families through mutual consultation.”

“All medical check-ups of journalists will be done at District Headquarters Hospital. If required, medical fitness certificate will also be issued,” she said.

She said, “We have made a separate media counter for journalists here in the hospital so that journalists can register at this counter in a respectful manner and get their check-up done by the relevant doctor.” Talking on this occasion, RIUJ President Virk thanked Dr Zafar.

