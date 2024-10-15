AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

Separate counter for journalists set up in Pindi Hospital

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 09:07am

RAWALPINDI: A separate counter for journalists has been established in District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi, with the efforts of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

By creating a separate counter for journalists, medical facilities have been ensured for journalists and their families, and all tests from check-up of journalists will be done.

The facility of separate counter for journalists was inaugurated by Professor Dr Farzana Zafar and The RIUJ President, Tariq Ali Virk.

During a medical camp held at Press Club Rawalpindi on Monday, Dr Zafar participated as a special guest and announced to create a separate counter for journalists.

All medical check-ups of journalists will be done at District Headquarters Hospital.

Earlier, a delegation under the leadership of RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk met Dr Zafar.

Senior Vice President of RIUJ Raja Basheer Usmani, Member Executive Body Ghafran Chishti, Gul Qaiser and Hameed Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Dr Zafar said “we want to work in a better way for the treatment of journalists and their families through mutual consultation.”

“All medical check-ups of journalists will be done at District Headquarters Hospital. If required, medical fitness certificate will also be issued,” she said.

She said, “We have made a separate media counter for journalists here in the hospital so that journalists can register at this counter in a respectful manner and get their check-up done by the relevant doctor.” Talking on this occasion, RIUJ President Virk thanked Dr Zafar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

journalists Pakistani journalists Pindi Hospital RIUJ

Comments

200 characters

Separate counter for journalists set up in Pindi Hospital

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories