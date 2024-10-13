AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Consulate General Indonesia celebrates signing of $10.70m pacts

Published 13 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi hosted a business dinner on 11 October 2024, to appreciate the presence of approximately 25 Pakistani and Indonesian businesses and dignitaries at the Trade Expo Indonesia.

The dinner marked the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding for bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan, valued at US$ 10.70 million. Abid Nisar, Chairman of the Pakistani-Indonesia Business Council (PIBC), and Shamoon Zaki, President of the Pakistani-Indonesia Business Forum (PIBF), were present and expressed gratitude to the Consulate General of Indonesia and the Government of Indonesia for facilitating the dinner and the participation of the Pakistani business delegation at the Trade Expo.

According to Teguh Wiweko, the Acting Consul General of Indonesia, these deals were concluded following a series of business matching events during the Indonesia-South and Central Asia Business Forum (INASCA) and the Trade Expo Indonesia 2024.

“The deals cover various sectors of trade cooperation, including commodities such as copra, gum copal, cocoa, desiccated coconut, ginger, and spices. Additional trade agreements were also made in the fast-moving consumer goods and auto parts sectors,” added the Indonesian envoy.

Teguh Wiweko commended the participation of Pakistani colleagues and hailed the visit as a significant step toward deepening economic and trade ties between Indonesia and Pakistan, particularly with business communities in Sindh Province.

Abid Nisar remarked, “The bond between our two nations is rooted in history and culture, having flourished into a robust partnership of mutual benefit, especially in trade and commerce.” He expressed hope that the MoUs would lead to mutual economic benefit and prosperity.

Ahmad Syofian, Ph.D., Consul for Economic Affairs, noted that the agreements reflect collaborative efforts from a diverse range of stakeholders, including private companies, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and government entities.

