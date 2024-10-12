AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-12

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MPA&SS) has sought Power Division’s support to get data of electricity consumers from K-Electric (KE), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to the MPA&SS, in pursuance of the Prime Minister’s directions, subsidies may be given directly to the Benazir Income Support Fund’s beneficiaries through their electricity bills one and Power and Finance Division concur.

The BISP requested K-Electric to arrange a meeting to discuss and develop a strategy for bulk data exchange, however, the power utility company replied that the request should be directed through the Power Division.

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

The BISP requested Power Division to direct K-Electric to collaborate for the implementation of Prime Minister’s directive.

According to the plan, BISP will share the data of Rs 5 million BISP beneficiaries with PITC for reconciliation. After authentication of data by Power Information Technology Company (PITC), subsidies may be given directly to eligible beneficiaries through their electricity bills once Power Division and Finance Division concur.

KE argues that all subsidies are provided to KE and its consumers and are based on the directives of Government of Pakistan through the Power Division and Finance Division and are routed through these offices. Hence, KE argued that the directive for data sharing be also routed through PD and FD.

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MPA&SS) is to extend subsidy directly to the protected domestic consumers of electricity through E-vouchers.

The BISP will be responsible for sharing the PMT based data with Power Division for further processing whereas Power Division/Discos through registered Mobile Numbers to be verified from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), will issue E-voucher to relevant consumers. State Bank of Pakistan will be required to engage all the banks for the development of the system to collect the E-Voucher along with electricity bills.

MPA&SS has proposed the following procedure to extend direct subsidy: (i) 20 million families having electricity connections with PMT to be determined by Government will be issued E-vouchers by Power Division/DISCOs; (ii) families within jurisdiction of relevant DISCOs will approach bill collection points including financial institutions, with bill and E-Voucher; (iii) bill collection points will add meter reference number and CNIC to verify subsidy through system and update backend data automatically; (iv) application programming interfaces developed through Power Division/PITC will automatically match consumption with BISP PMT and exclude non-deserving consumers from the list based on consumption data;(v) recovery for one month from those who may be found as un-entitled would be adjusted in subsequent bills; (vi) those who claim to be deserving but not included would have the option of approaching NSER desks for registration and updating consumer number for inclusion in next generation of E-vouchers; and (vii) it has been proposed that one family would get one benefit while currently there is a possibility that one family may be getting multiple meters and thus multiple subsidies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE electricity DISCOS power sector BISP Power Division power consumers KE consumers K-Electric power subsidy Electricity consumers MPA&SS e vouchers data of electricity consumers

Comments

200 characters

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories